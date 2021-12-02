Biden Gave a Gaffe-Filled Speech That Includes Cabbage Patch Dolls

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Joe Biden, whose idea of a president is to simply show up to read off a teleprompter, compared the shortage of essential products to the shortage of Cabbage Patch dolls in the 1980s during his speech today.

Who is in charge of writing his teleprompter speeches? Mattel? There’s more, continue on…

Watch:

And where is the person with the lozenges?

Go to vaccines.com and you won’t find the CDC or whatever he was trying to say.

WTH!

Here’s a big lie:

If we had to listen to the entire speech, it would have been too painful.


