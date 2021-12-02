Biden Gave a Gaffe-Filled Speech That Includes Cabbage Patch Dolls

















Joe Biden, whose idea of a president is to simply show up to read off a teleprompter, compared the shortage of essential products to the shortage of Cabbage Patch dolls in the 1980s during his speech today.

Who is in charge of writing his teleprompter speeches? Mattel? There’s more, continue on…

Watch:

Biden is not all there. pic.twitter.com/0TiAkKZNQU — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) December 2, 2021

And where is the person with the lozenges?

Go to vaccines.com and you won’t find the CDC or whatever he was trying to say.

WTH!

He went off on a tangent in the middle there – said something about pills & conspiracy theorists too. I couldn’t follow along. Anyone know what the hell he meant? — Sandy (@s_j67) December 2, 2021

Joe Biden ignores his own mask mandate mere MINUTES after announcing he’s extending it pic.twitter.com/Wrs6DJh3JX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 2, 2021

Here’s a big lie:

Biden falsely claims “none of these [rapid COVID] tests were on the market” when he took office, despite the historic action taken by President Trump to ensure testing was available to Americans last year. pic.twitter.com/dm6upoCXTc — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 2, 2021

Biden, reading from a teleprompter: “they know who got the booster shot at CVC…” It’s CVS. pic.twitter.com/w4uKhck13T — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 2, 2021

If we had to listen to the entire speech, it would have been too painful.

Biden says there won’t be a government shutdown Friday [the PBS feed went longer than the others, but still cut out before he completed his comments] pic.twitter.com/eZu9Xcy5jH — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 2, 2021

