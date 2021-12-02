Alec Baldwin Looks Like He’s Giving a Performance After Killing a Woman

















Alec Baldwin gave what looks like a performance with ABC and George Stephanopoulos providing cinematic effects, scenery, photos of him crying, and softball questions. He said he didn’t pull the trigger although people on set said he did. The bullet that killed Halyna Hutchins came from the gun he was holding.

It seems a little creepy to give interviews like this after killing someone. It appears opportunistic. The sheriff told him not to say anything about the case to anyone, but here he is.

EXCLUSIVE: "The trigger wasn't pulled. I didn't pull the trigger," Alec Baldwin tells @GStephanopoulos in first interview since fatal shooting on set of "Rust." Watch TOMORROW at 8pm ET on @ABC and stream later on @Hulu. https://t.co/u7L88vylra pic.twitter.com/bJsssJoAJq — ABC News (@ABC) December 1, 2021

Stinchfield isn’t buying it. Perhaps he didn’t realize he cocked the hammer, pulled the trigger.

Alec Baldwin: I didn't pull the trigger@Stinchfield1776: "It doesn't work, what [Alec Baldwin] is saying here." pic.twitter.com/gJyPAZvBn2 — Newsmax (@newsmax) December 2, 2021

He’s apparently sorry he did the SNL skit mocking Trump (too late):

NEW: Alec Baldwin on Donald Trump and Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/7wp3O0Ghyp — Damon imani🔅 (@damonimani) December 2, 2021

Related















