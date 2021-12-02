Alec Baldwin Looks Like He’s Giving a Performance After Killing a Woman

M. Dowling
Alec Baldwin gave what looks like a performance with ABC and George Stephanopoulos providing cinematic effects, scenery, photos of him crying, and softball questions. He said he didn’t pull the trigger although people on set said he did. The bullet that killed Halyna Hutchins came from the gun he was holding.

It seems a little creepy to give interviews like this after killing someone. It appears opportunistic. The sheriff told him not to say anything about the case to anyone, but here he is.

Stinchfield isn’t buying it. Perhaps he didn’t realize he cocked the hammer, pulled the trigger.

He’s apparently sorry he did the SNL skit mocking Trump (too late):


