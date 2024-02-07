Biden Gives Away the Reason for The Invasion

By
M Dowling
-
0
9

In the clip below, Joe Biden explains why we have millions of terrorists, criminals, spies, Chinese communists, and other undesirables pouring into the country. He wants to give them a path to citizenship so Democrats have a permanent electoral majority.

So, the people who will rule us are willing to let monsters pour into our country to get what they want — permanent power.

They couldn’t care less that they are ruining the country. They don’t want to fake it any longer.


