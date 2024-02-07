Biden Gives Away the Reason for The Invasion

In the clip below, Joe Biden explains why we have millions of terrorists, criminals, spies, Chinese communists, and other undesirables pouring into the country. He wants to give them a path to citizenship so Democrats have a permanent electoral majority.

So, the people who will rule us are willing to let monsters pour into our country to get what they want — permanent power.

They couldn’t care less that they are ruining the country. They don’t want to fake it any longer.

Biden gives away the game. In the middle of the border invasion (which he orchestrated) he calls for mass amnesty (ie citizenship) for illegals “already here.” And, of course, he plans to keep adding millions and millions more to those “already here”. https://t.co/asMzh4Klwd — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) February 6, 2024

