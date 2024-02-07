What Putin Said About Who Is Running the US

Alex Jones said the Tucker Carlson interview of Russian President Putin will drop soon. In the meantime, CDM gave us a sneak preview.

According to Creative Destruction Media, during his interview in Moscow today, Tucker Carlson asked Russian President Putin who runs the United States. He replied:

“The same forces which have always run it. You may change presidents, but you do not change those in real power. That is who we have to deal with. Joe Biden is just a facade for this power structure.”

Tucker asked him about President Trump’s potential re-election. Go to Creative Destruction Media for more.

This next clip is funny. He trolls a Russian, asking him about his interview.

EPIC: Tucker TROLLS Russian Reporter after they ask him about his interview with Putin pic.twitter.com/gp7gNTc6Lx — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 6, 2024

