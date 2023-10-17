Biden-Harris Campaign Joins Truth Social

The Biden-Harris campaign began posting Joe Biden and Kamala Harris propaganda on Truth Social this morning.

Truth Social was founded and is owned by Donald Trump, and almost everyone on it is interested in making America great again.

The first post said, “Well, let’s see how this goes. Converts welcome!” The most recent response will show you how it’s going.

Since they put the first post up, the Biden-Harris campaign blamed Donald Trump for Bidenflation, posted Republican candidates criticizing Donald Trump with typical campaign rhetoric, posted conservative Greg Gutfeld saying he thought Biden’s speech defending Israel was strong, repeated the lie that Trump said servicemen and women are “suckers,” and somehow missed the Charleston lie where they falsely accuse Donald Trump of praising Nazis.

Here’s a typical response at the end of the day:

Some of the funniest ones can’t go up on this site, but here’s one that’s quite accurate:

There were a few weak pro-Joe comments, probably from his staff. But, so far, it looks like a bust. If we had some desire to convert, it wouldn’t be to pick the man ruining the country and the world.

We wouldn’t pick Corn Pop, who likes to have kids play with his hairy blond legs.

Amen to this:

Related