Donald Trump Will Go to Jail for Our Country

Donald Trump took to the podium in Clive, Iowa, and referenced the gag order prohibiting him from speaking about any of the people involved in his D.C. case. He said he is “willing to go to jail” if that’s what it takes.

“It is totally unconstitutional what she did. A judge gave a gag order. The judge doesn’t like me too much…but she gave a gag order, you know what a gag order is. You can’t speak badly about your opponent, but this is weaponry all being done because Joe Biden is losing the election and losing very very badly to all of us in the polls. He’s losing badly but what they don’t understand is that I am willing to go to jail if that’s what it takes for our country to win and become a democracy again.

Watch:

