Biden heckled as he’s trashing the Right [Justice?]

















Joe Biden was in the middle of a fundraiser for Terry McCauliffe, who is campaigning to be Virginia governor when a heckler began shouting at the president.

Biden was railing against conservatives, Fox News, and Republican governors when he was interrupted by a member of the audience.

“And by the way, you know that old expression?” he rambled. “You know, there’s a lot of our very conservative friends that have finally had an alder call? They’ve seen the Lord!”

“Whether it’s on Fox News, or whether it’s the most conservative commentators, or governors,” he continued. “Thank God, the governor of Arkansas, excuse me, of Alabama, has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country…”

“It’s now…” Biden stammered as shouts began in the audience.

“Stop Line 3!” a protester began yelling in reference to a pipeline project in Enbridge.

“That’s OK, that’s alright… let him talk,” Biden responded as the crowd began raucously shouting at the heckler.

“Look, it’s not a Trump rally, let him holler, no one’s paying attention,” he added.

Watch:

