Biden Is Exporting Our Emergency Oil Reserves to Asia

















Joe Biden is in the process of destroying our fossil fuel sector and the gas prices are surging. In his wisdom, or lack of it, he plans to tap the SPR, America’s emergency backup supply of oil. It is reserved for a crisis like the one under Jimmy Carter when people couldn’t get gas for their cars.

He wants to use it to temporarily lower gas prices to make it seem as if he has worked out a solution.

Biden canceled the Keystone SL pipeline, wants to shut down the Michigan Line 3 pipeline, is pushing investors away from fossil fuels, and is about to end all new oil and gas leases anywhere near Indian lands.

It will shut down massive amounts of exploration and drilling in New Mexico. In months, we have gone from oil independence and being an oil exporter, to suffering shortages and, as noted, rising prices.

Biden keeps lying and blaming OPEC and Russia. Jennifer Granholm, our energy secretary, pretends there is no answer as she cackles away.

As pressure builds to tap into the SPR, we find out from BloombergQuint that he has already tapped the SPR reserves, and, remarkably, he’s selling MASSIVE AMOUNTS TO…wait for it…wait…ASIA!

And he is going to continue to export it away.

About 1.6 million barrels of crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve — a monthly record — was shipped out in October, according to data from market intelligence firm Kpler. Three cargoes were loaded onto a supertanker in the U.S. Gulf Coast and are headed to Asia. “Given the ongoing pace of the current SPR release — 12 million barrels in the last two months, BloombergQuint reports.

Yes, he and his band of criminals are trying to destroy the US to make way for communism.

