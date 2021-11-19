Putin’s Shooting Space Junk at Western Astronauts Now

















Putin is now endangering astronauts in space. He destroyed an old satellite that appeared to send 1500 pieces of debris into space. Astronauts had to take refuge in space pods, the Daily Mail reported.

Gee and Biden touted his credentials as a foreign relations genius. Who wouldn’t have thought this could happen?

The U.S. blasted Russia for “dangerous and irresponsible behavior” as if Biden doesn’t engage in the same behavior.

The Kremlin is also conducting tests in space. The tests have been criticized by the space community because of the risk they create for crews in low Earth orbit

NASA has not yet commented, but its Russian counterpart Roscomos downplayed the incident.

Tensions between Russia and the West have escalated in recent weeks as the Kremlin has been accused of fomenting instability on the Belarus-Poland border.

American officials have also grown alarmed over satellite images said to show a buildup of Russian military personnel along its frontier with Ukraine. Biden really cares about European borders but not U.S. borders.

The EU space commissioner was not happy.

As 🇪🇺 Commissioner in charge of EU #Space policy and in particular of Galileo & Copernicus, I join the strongest condemnations expressed against the test conducted by Russia on Monday 15 Nov., which led to the #destruction of a #satellite in low orbit (COSMOS 1408).#thread 🛰⤵️ pic.twitter.com/GuLVwrGGaq — Thierry Breton (@ThierryBreton) November 16, 2021

