Biden Is Turning on Israel

Biden is committed to a two-state solution between Israel and Palestinians, our Marxist Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. He’s now negotiating for a Palestinian state with Saudi Arabia and leaving Israel out of it.
“We have to start putting in place the conditions that would allow both sides to engage in a meaningful and positive way toward two states,” the Secretary of State said.
Saudi Arabia now insists Israel must first end the war in Gaza and put Palestinians on a path toward statehood.
State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters that the US was “actively pursuing the establishment of an independent Palestinian state” after the war in Gaza.
His remarks came amid reports that the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, has asked the State Department to conduct a review and present policy options on possible future recognition of a Palestinian state, The Guardian reports.
That is absolute suicide for Israel. It would simply be another terror state aimed at destroying Israel.
Israel wants to be left alone. The Palestinians want to destroy Israel.
Biden has launched an alleged war crimes investigation into Israel.
-
The Importance of Prayer: How a Christian Gold Company Stands Out by Defending Americans’ Retirement
He might be turning on Israel because there are more votes in the Muslim communities, and they all stick by the so-called Palestinians. Muslims in Detroit can hand him Michigan.
Muslims are pouring across our borders, and that’s where the votes are. Jews can’t compete.
It was the English who started the game y trying to build a power balance in the Middle East. Of course he Israeli beat up on their enemies and the British and French intervened. Similar nonsense has continued for nearly 70 years.
Now the USA is playing the same stupid game.
Remember, assuming Putin is correct that presidents come and presidents go but, the power structure has been continuous in the USA, the same thinking that left the mess in Korea, Viet Nam, Afghanistan, etc. is alive and well and shaping an idiotic policy wasting our tax dollars and the lives of our young people.
Obviously the legend of Haman is alive and well over there. If you don’t remember him, read the book of Esther.