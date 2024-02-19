Biden Is Turning on Israel

Biden is committed to a two-state solution between Israel and Palestinians, our Marxist Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. He’s now negotiating for a Palestinian state with Saudi Arabia and leaving Israel out of it.

“We have to start putting in place the conditions that would allow both sides to engage in a meaningful and positive way toward two states,” the Secretary of State said.

Saudi Arabia now insists Israel must first end the war in Gaza and put Palestinians on a path toward statehood.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters that the US was “actively pursuing the establishment of an independent Palestinian state” after the war in Gaza.

His remarks came amid reports that the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, has asked the State Department to conduct a review and present policy options on possible future recognition of a Palestinian state, The Guardian reports.

That is absolute suicide for Israel. It would simply be another terror state aimed at destroying Israel.

Israel wants to be left alone. The Palestinians want to destroy Israel.

Biden has launched an alleged war crimes investigation into Israel.

He might be turning on Israel because there are more votes in the Muslim communities, and they all stick by the so-called Palestinians. Muslims in Detroit can hand him Michigan.

Muslims are pouring across our borders, and that’s where the votes are. Jews can’t compete.

Watch:

