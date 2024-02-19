Biden Is About to Give Secret Service Protection to Haley, Not RFK

Nikki Haley is one step away from getting Secret Service protection with questionable allegations of threats, and RFK Jr. was not given that protection on three occasions despite an armed man slipping into his campaign event and another on the grounds of his home. He’s also the nephew and son of two assassinated political leaders, President John F. Kennedy, and his father, a US attorney general and presidential candidate, Robert F. Kennedy.

Many people believe Nikki Haley asked for Secret Service protection for attention or to make herself look far more prominent than she is.

RFK Jr. called it a double standard, but it’s probably much worse than that. It could be vengeance. Joe Biden has been called revengeful throughout his checkered career.

Not sure what kind of game @POTUS is playing with Secret Service protection, but it is a dangerous one. There is no justification for withholding protection for RFK Jr. when you’re providing it to others. https://t.co/ABKDVUNQV7 — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) February 18, 2024

Related