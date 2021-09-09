Biden is weaponizing the DoJ against Red States

















Despite his promises not to weaponize the DoJ, Joe Biden is doing exactly that. Biden’s DoJ is suing Georgia over its perfectly appropriate voter integrity law. He doesn’t like voter ID. The DoJ is also suing Texas for The Heartbeat Act, claiming it’s unconstitutional to stop killing babies in the womb.

Biden said many times on the campaign trail that he would “not direct [DoJ] who to prosecute, what to prosecute, how to prosecute.” He claimed the DoJ would be “totally independent” of him. That is not what is happening.

Joe Biden is behaving like a communist. We must conclude he is a neo-communist.

This fake Catholic wants us to pay for the killing of fully developed babies in the womb. He’s a liar and he’s evil.

Murdering a human life is evil.

Biden is weaponizing the DoJ under the corrupt Merrick Garland to pursue a hardcore leftist agenda.

Experts decry the move.

The Justice Department is being weaponized to bully states who don’t champion the big government socialist agenda. If Biden/Garland get their way, unelected Left-wing bureaucrats will have total control over our states and our laws. — Jessica Anderson (@JessAnderson2) September 9, 2021

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told Fox News that it is “shameful” that Biden broke his campaign promise to keep DOJ non-political.

“It is shameful that Biden has broken countless campaign promises, however, I’m not surprised. He is a danger to our country and is responsible for crises after crises – the border, Afghanistan, the economy, and more to come. This won’t deter me from fighting for our freedoms and the law,” said Paxton.

The attorney general for Montana, Austin Knudsen, said Biden’s “weaponization” of federal agencies is wrong and will make Americans more skeptical of government.

“President Biden’s weaponization of federal agencies against the interests of states is wrong and will only serve to sow more skepticism of the federal government. Whether it’s trying to force masks on kids in schools or trying to overturn state laws enacted by duly elected state legislatures, it’s wrong,” said Knudsen in a statement to Fox News.

“As Montanans’ attorney general, I will continue to fight alongside other attorneys general to fight the Biden administration’s meddling in our states’ affairs,” said Knudsen, who is leading multiple lawsuits against the president ranging from energy to immigration.

