Don’t be evil Zuckerberg & take your X-Ray bans with you

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg unveiled his new X-Ray Ban glasses because people aren’t addicted to the devices enough yet. Think of all the indoctrination possibilities and all the butting into other peoples’ business we can do. It lets you record people, and take photos from your eyeglasses.
We can all be drones too!
Ray-Ban (a division of Essilor Luxottica), the famous glasses manufacturer has teamed up with the social networking giant FB to develop Facebook’s first-ever publicly available set of smart glasses. The product is scheduled for release sometime next year or even this holiday season.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement during Facebook Connect, the company’s annual conference for augmented reality and virtual reality developments, by way of their Oculus division.
The glasses are still in development, so specific details are sparse. One thing we do know is that the Facebook–Ray Ban glasses will not utilize augmented reality technology, but they’re “on the road there,” Zuckerberg said during the keynote.
Augmented reality, often abbreviated to “AR,” is the technology that accurately places digital objects or markers into your live view.
Uh, no thanks!
All we need to stop this is a Simple Law that says ALL your personally produced information is your’s – period. To use that information you MUST pay the individual, i.e. the owner for that information and the owner sets the price. If you take any picture, you MUST pay anyone in the frame and get a release. Same with recording information. Public records will require a written release or a court order. Collecting ANY information, except for a specific government reason approved by Congress, should require a written release. What has happened as people have restricted Government from collecting information, though many agencies just thumb their noses at the law, Government is outsourcing information collection. To get around this, Government now just let’s Corporation’s do it. In a strict reading of the Constitution, a Corporation has no Constitutional Rights. A Corporation is “allowed” and regulated by Government. Corporations only have rights enumerated by Government and collecting information on people and selling it should be absolutely Illegal. Congress could put a stop to all this; but they are almost all paid off. Elections have consequences, so you can throw the crooks out. Just make sure your State requires in-person voting with Government ID.