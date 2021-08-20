Biden “keeping close watch” on “potential terrorist threat” at the airport after prisoner release

















“We are keeping a close watch on any potential terrorist threat at or around the airport, including ISIS Affiliates in Afghanistan that were released from prison,” Joe Biden said at today’s press conference. It is interesting to note that when the Taliban released 5,000 terrorists from prison, they ran for Kabul. The Hamid Karzai airport is in Kabul.

The Taliban put Kabul security in the hands of members of the Haqqani Network. In February 2011, Khalil al-Raman Haqqani was declared a global terrorist. There is a $5 billion reward for information leading to his capture. He is on the UN Terrorist list, VOA news reports.

The airport is not secured or under control despite what Biden said.

Footage showing 3rd Battalion Parachute Regiment (3 Para) soldiers trying to control the crowd at the entrance to the British processing facility at Kabul Airport, #Afghanistan at approximately 4pm local time, August 19th, 2021. pic.twitter.com/6HZoIWa9nI — Alex Tiffin (@RespectIsVital) August 20, 2021

The released prisoners are the worst people is the world from different terror groups. They are drug dealers, murderers, thieves, rapists, and you name it.

Dreaded terrorists of ISIS, Al-Qaeda,Taliban & other terror groups who were prisoners in Kabul Jails of Afghanistan are RELEASED by Taliban for the rest of world.

Dear World,

Face the music of terror now ! pic.twitter.com/ddE8N8E3u9 — Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) August 16, 2021

The Taliban released all prisoners from Kabul jails. Prisoners who have been locked up there for years. pic.twitter.com/qNg2U686Ps — Âꪶî (@SkyWolf_48) August 17, 2021

There is no vetting:

The #Taliban released about 5000 Isis and Al Qaeda Prisoners from #Kabul #Afghanistan Now 1000’s of Afghanistan’s are being evacuated to the US@IndiaToday

VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION

Extreme vetting MUST applyhttps://t.co/9zpSEdEQL1 — FӨЯBIDDΣП FIᄂΣƧ ƬV (@TMV_intel) August 18, 2021

Frightened residents of Kabul filming Taliban fighters – I’ve had to mute the audio but the terrified young woman claims the militants have been standing outside their home for days #Afghanistan #AfghanWomen pic.twitter.com/txMWYkY6ee — Yalda Hakim (@BBCYaldaHakim) August 20, 2021

This is from about 3:00 pm EST:

پی افغان بی وسہ تورسرو ڈزی کول کوم انساني او اسلامی عمل دی ؟ د اللہ نصرت مو وشرماوی د دروغ ، منافقت او د اللہ ج سپکاوی او توحین کوی لعنت پی تاسو خوارجو او پرنگے پی بچو pic.twitter.com/erfqb1q0tx — پښتنه افغانه یمه (@iYfOPF9fVlv6IfO) August 20, 2021

“No indication Americans can’t get to the airport” @POTUS Simply not accurate https://t.co/zxfaehcENr — Ian Pannell (@IanPannell) August 20, 2021

How many coming are terrorists?

Look at the crowd in Kabul trying to reach the compound where those being evacuated by the UK are taken to… it’s mind bogglingly chaotic… absolutely no filtering of who’s eligible and who’s not until you get right up to the soldiers and wave your documents in their face 💔 pic.twitter.com/vKWLrL49Dn — Secunder Kermani (@SecKermani) August 20, 2021

This woman didn’t have her face covered — warning, very graphic:

