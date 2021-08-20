Biden “keeping close watch” on “potential terrorist threat” at the airport after prisoner release

“We are keeping a close watch on any potential terrorist threat at or around the airport, including ISIS Affiliates in Afghanistan that were released from prison,” Joe Biden said at today’s press conference. It is interesting to note that when the Taliban released 5,000 terrorists from prison, they ran for Kabul. The Hamid Karzai airport is in Kabul.
The Taliban put Kabul security in the hands of members of the Haqqani Network. In February 2011, Khalil al-Raman Haqqani was declared a global terrorist. There is a $5 billion reward for information leading to his capture. He is on the UN Terrorist list, VOA news reports.
The airport is not secured or under control despite what Biden said.
Footage showing 3rd Battalion Parachute Regiment (3 Para) soldiers trying to control the crowd at the entrance to the British processing facility at Kabul Airport, #Afghanistan at approximately 4pm local time, August 19th, 2021. pic.twitter.com/6HZoIWa9nI
— Alex Tiffin (@RespectIsVital) August 20, 2021
The released prisoners are the worst people is the world from different terror groups. They are drug dealers, murderers, thieves, rapists, and you name it.
Dreaded terrorists of ISIS, Al-Qaeda,Taliban & other terror groups who were prisoners in Kabul Jails of Afghanistan are RELEASED by Taliban for the rest of world.
Dear World,
Face the music of terror now ! pic.twitter.com/ddE8N8E3u9
— Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) August 16, 2021
The Taliban released all prisoners from Kabul jails. Prisoners who have been locked up there for years. pic.twitter.com/qNg2U686Ps
— Âꪶî (@SkyWolf_48) August 17, 2021
Prisoners captured by NATO and Afghan forces being released. #Kabul #Taliban pic.twitter.com/mErSSgDpch
— شاه (@shagee_2021) August 15, 2021
There is no vetting:
The #Taliban released about 5000 Isis and Al Qaeda Prisoners from #Kabul #Afghanistan
Now 1000’s of Afghanistan’s are being evacuated to the US@IndiaToday
VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION
Extreme vetting MUST applyhttps://t.co/9zpSEdEQL1
— FӨЯBIDDΣП FIᄂΣƧ ƬV (@TMV_intel) August 18, 2021
Frightened residents of Kabul filming Taliban fighters – I’ve had to mute the audio but the terrified young woman claims the militants have been standing outside their home for days #Afghanistan #AfghanWomen pic.twitter.com/txMWYkY6ee
— Yalda Hakim (@BBCYaldaHakim) August 20, 2021
This is from about 3:00 pm EST:
پی افغان بی وسہ تورسرو ڈزی کول کوم انساني او اسلامی عمل دی ؟ د اللہ نصرت مو وشرماوی د دروغ ، منافقت او د اللہ ج سپکاوی او توحین کوی لعنت پی تاسو خوارجو او پرنگے پی بچو pic.twitter.com/erfqb1q0tx
— پښتنه افغانه یمه (@iYfOPF9fVlv6IfO) August 20, 2021
“No indication Americans can’t get to the airport” @POTUS
Simply not accurate https://t.co/zxfaehcENr
— Ian Pannell (@IanPannell) August 20, 2021
How many coming are terrorists?
Look at the crowd in Kabul trying to reach the compound where those being evacuated by the UK are taken to… it’s mind bogglingly chaotic… absolutely no filtering of who’s eligible and who’s not until you get right up to the soldiers and wave your documents in their face 💔 pic.twitter.com/vKWLrL49Dn
— Secunder Kermani (@SecKermani) August 20, 2021
This woman didn’t have her face covered — warning, very graphic:
#SaveAfghanLives it’s not just happening there #SaveAfghanWomen @RichardEngel https://t.co/DkTTq5Sced
— Char (@Charlie88991821) August 20, 2021
Is he keeping a close watch Because Taliban have mistakenly been flown here already.
It’s a mistake not to show those images considered graphic. Because the media fails to show reality, we are left with an attitude of, Oh Well, which allows atrocities to continue. Of course the end is quite disturbing, as it should be. How else does one waken from their slumber unless faced with a disturbing image.
It creates motivation, enough motivation to throw out atrocious rules of engagement when you cannot even fire, when taking fire. If a nation is going to fight a barbaric enemy then you wipe out their existence and take no prisoners. This isn’t a fight where two sides setup POW camps. The Israeli response to the Munich massacre was to hunt down every single one of them and literally assassinate them. That went a long way in Their fight, until they changed course. In Afghanistan we didn’t fight a “war”, we fought skirmishes and we see the final result. The US Military needs to find the General Patton’s of our day, if there are any. Even those who hated him, and I knew some, still had the utmost respect for him.
There are many posts from many different people showing what is happening on the ground by the Taliban. So, do all those in the bureaucracies read any of them, or are they still too busy checking Conservative accounts for anti-Government rhetoric, maybe so the FBI can investigate.
Oh the irony.
Taliban has a friend in Turkish President Erdogan. Let’s do for the Afghans as we did for Libyans.
