Biden “keeping close watch” on “potential terrorist threat” at the airport after prisoner release

“We are keeping a close watch on any potential terrorist threat at or around the airport, including ISIS Affiliates in Afghanistan that were released from prison,” Joe Biden said at today’s press conference. It is interesting to note that when the Taliban released 5,000 terrorists from prison, they ran for Kabul. The Hamid Karzai airport is in Kabul.

The Taliban put Kabul security in the hands of members of the Haqqani Network. In February 2011, Khalil al-Raman Haqqani was declared a global terrorist. There is a $5 billion reward for information leading to his capture. He is on the UN Terrorist list, VOA news reports.

The airport is not secured or under control despite what Biden said.

The released prisoners are the worst people is the world from different terror groups. They are drug dealers, murderers, thieves, rapists, and you name it.

There is no vetting:

This is from about 3:00 pm EST:

How many coming are terrorists?

This woman didn’t have her face covered — warning, very graphic:


  2. Is he keeping a close watch Because Taliban have mistakenly been flown here already.

    It’s a mistake not to show those images considered graphic. Because the media fails to show reality, we are left with an attitude of, Oh Well, which allows atrocities to continue. Of course the end is quite disturbing, as it should be. How else does one waken from their slumber unless faced with a disturbing image.

    It creates motivation, enough motivation to throw out atrocious rules of engagement when you cannot even fire, when taking fire. If a nation is going to fight a barbaric enemy then you wipe out their existence and take no prisoners. This isn’t a fight where two sides setup POW camps. The Israeli response to the Munich massacre was to hunt down every single one of them and literally assassinate them. That went a long way in Their fight, until they changed course. In Afghanistan we didn’t fight a “war”, we fought skirmishes and we see the final result. The US Military needs to find the General Patton’s of our day, if there are any. Even those who hated him, and I knew some, still had the utmost respect for him.

