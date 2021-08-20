Minneapolis trying to replace police with unarmed public safety people

















Minneapolis is planning to replace the police with a public safety department. Mayor Jacob Frey, as weak as he is, won’t support this insanity.

Residents will vote in November on a ballot question that would change the city’s charter and create a department of public safety, a proposal that has attracted thousands of local supporters but also fierce community opposition as well as national attention and money.

Even as crime surges, the city council supports this move.

The department would use a “comprehensive public health approach” and include licensed peace officers “if necessary.” It would also no longer be under the sole control of the mayor’s office, giving greater oversight to the city council.

Yes 4 Minneapolis, a coalition of dozens of local groups, proposed the measure, acquired more than 20,000 signatures to get it on the ballot and raised about $1 million. Leaders say that shows there is still widespread community support for changes to the police department more than a year after Floyd’s murder sparked a national conversation about police brutality and systemic racism.

In June 2020, a majority of city council members pledged to dismantle the police department, but their amendment never made it onto the ballot.

They just won’t give it up.

Frey admitted that calls to defund the police contributed to the crime surge.

“It’s just the reality of the solution, you know,” the mayor admitted when pressed by community leaders on how the “defund the police” movement at least partially contributed to the city’s crime spike. “When you make big, overarching statements that we’re going to defund or abolish and dismantle the police department and get rid of all the officers, there’s an impact to that.”

Murders are up 64% in Minneapolis. The city council in Minneapolis are the dumbest people on earth.

Public Safety officer is PC for POLICE except they are unarmed.

