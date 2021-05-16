Biden, Kerry, Obama, Don’t Negotiate With Terrorists-They Just Give ’em What They Want



















It seems the only place today’s Democrat Party leaders can apply Machiavellian type, and cutthroat tactics are against Americans with whom they have political disagreements.

If, however, you’re a global bad actor with U.S. citizens’ blood on your hands or a nation posing an existential threat to our country, Dems John Kerry, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden will give you a pass.

Or if you’re in Russia collecting $5 million for hacking the Colonial Pipeline and shutting down the flow of gas on the East Coast, Joey will try to keep it a one-day story with no talk of retaliation. Russia? Huh?

Keep in mind, for years during the Obama Administration. This pathetic trio was responsible for some terribly dangerous foreign policy decisions. Tragically, it would seem, policy-wise, they’re back.

Here are just a few of the weak, disconnected, perhaps even cowardly reactions they’ve taken in response to terrorists and their sponsors.

Remember Obama’s “red line” on chemical weapons being used in Syria? No worries. After about 9 months, he didn’t either. Obama first threw down his gauntlet in the Syrian civil war in August 2012.

“A red line for us is (if) we see a whole bunch of chemical weapons moving around or being utilized.” He blustered, “…. there would be enormous consequences if we start seeing…. the use of chemical weapons.” In the spring of 2013, with a confirmed scent of sarin gas in the air, Barack demurred.

On Jan 7, 2015, two Muslim terrorists forced their way into the offices of the French satirical weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris. They killed 12 people and injured 11 others. Several days later, between 1.5 and 2 million people marched in Paris and were joined by 40 world leaders.

Barack must have missed that memo cause he sent no one. To make up for that inexcusable blunder, they put Sec. Of State Kerry on a plane and, in his infinite wisdom, he offered France a “hug” in the form of James Taylor, caterwauling “You’ve Got a Friend.” That performance would have better served breaking the will of any captured jihadists.

Perhaps the worst of the Obama, Biden, Kerry madness took place in 2016. It was then, stacks of cash were shipped to the world’s number one sponsor of terrorism, Iran. The first of a two-part payment scheme began when Obama secretly airlifted wooden pallets loaded with $400 million in ransom on the same January day Iran was releasing four American prisoners.

In total, $1.7 billion was paid to a regime soaked in the blood of American servicemen and women, even as a completely unperturbed John Kerry admitted untold dollars “will end up in the hands….of entities, some of which

are labeled terrorists.” Really sick.

As has become increasingly obvious, the epic failures of the Obama, Biden, Kerry foreign policies have done nothing to change the thinking of Hunter’s Father on matters of international threats related to terrorism. See the Colonial Pipeline ransom.

The good news. They’ll be NO negotiating with terrorists—the awful news. We’ll give them what they want.

