Prince Harry says America’s 1st amendment is ‘bonkers’ yet he keeps talking

By
M. Dowling
-
0

As The Spectator reported, in March Harry was given a role at international nonprofit the Aspen Institute, where he serves on the ‘Commission on Information Disorder.’ It’s described as Orwell-esque. He’s working on a six-month study on how inaccurate information spreads across the country. And it was that subject of misinformation the prince chose to turn his guns on in the interview, criticizing the free speech provisions in the Bill of Rights, telling the interviewer:

“I’ve got so much I want to say about the First Amendment as I sort of understand it, but it is bonkers. I don’t want to start going down the First Amendment route because that’s a huge subject and one which I don’t understand because I’ve only been here a short time. But, you can find a loophole in anything. You can capitalize or exploit what’s not said rather than uphold what is said.”

Actually, it’s Harry who’s BONKERS!

He and his silly wife are self-destructive. Harry and the D-list actress wife called his whole family racists, and now he’s calling them bad parents. He says he suffered so. There was all that “genetic pain” or something.

His latest trashing of the US First Amendment didn’t go over well with a lot of Americans. He’s going to end up as the man without a country.

After the podcast came out, Harry was met with calls to “go back to Britain”, with one angry Twitter user pointing out that “[America] fought a war to get rid of royals on [their] soil.”

Another said, “We may be bonkers, but I am quite a fan of the first amendment. We never react well to brits telling us how to run our country.”


