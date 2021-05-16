Prince Harry says America’s 1st amendment is ‘bonkers’ yet he keeps talking



















As The Spectator reported, in March Harry was given a role at international nonprofit the Aspen Institute, where he serves on the ‘Commission on Information Disorder.’ It’s described as Orwell-esque. He’s working on a six-month study on how inaccurate information spreads across the country. And it was that subject of misinformation the prince chose to turn his guns on in the interview, criticizing the free speech provisions in the Bill of Rights, telling the interviewer:

“I’ve got so much I want to say about the First Amendment as I sort of understand it, but it is bonkers. I don’t want to start going down the First Amendment route because that’s a huge subject and one which I don’t understand because I’ve only been here a short time. But, you can find a loophole in anything. You can capitalize or exploit what’s not said rather than uphold what is said.”

Actually, it’s Harry who’s BONKERS!

He and his silly wife are self-destructive. Harry and the D-list actress wife called his whole family racists, and now he’s calling them bad parents. He says he suffered so. There was all that “genetic pain” or something.

His latest trashing of the US First Amendment didn’t go over well with a lot of Americans. He’s going to end up as the man without a country.

After the podcast came out, Harry was met with calls to “go back to Britain”, with one angry Twitter user pointing out that “[America] fought a war to get rid of royals on [their] soil.”

Another said, “We may be bonkers, but I am quite a fan of the first amendment. We never react well to brits telling us how to run our country.”

For Prince Harry to condemn the USA’s First Amendment shows he has lost the plot. Soon he will not be wanted on either side of the pond. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) May 15, 2021

Prince Harry is attacking America’s First Amendment Tells you everything you need to know — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) May 15, 2021

“I’ve got so much I want to say about the First Amendment as I sort of understand it, but it is bonkers.” – Prince Harry This is why July 4th is referred to as Losers Day in your homeland. — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) May 16, 2021

Prince Harry offers Americans a reminder of the necessity of the Revolutionary War. He seems to think the First Amendment is "bonkers."https://t.co/dyOGFaEGx8 — MRCTV (@mrctv) May 14, 2021

He’s only been there two minutes and with this pronouncement he’s obviously become the mouthpiece of his woke lefty wife.

Not a good look and won’t endear himself to Americans except the Hollywood elite. https://t.co/u8moAhdoJ8 — Mark Whitford 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@whitford747) May 15, 2021

