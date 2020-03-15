Biden lied during his calamitous mini town hall

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden hosted a “virtual town hall” on Friday that was streamed on Facebook Live. There were technical problems, he wandered off, almost out of the camera’s range, and became confused about the date of the election – two years, one year, November.

The town hall was ended quickly, after only four-and-a-half minutes.

Nevertheless, in that short amount of time, he managed to tell a big whopper. He falsely claimed that he sponsored the Endangered Species Act of 1973 when the final caller asked if he would support legislation to ban trophy hunting imports.

After saying he supported both measures, Biden then boosted his credentials with the false claim.

“One of the things that I did early on in my career as a U.S. Senator was I was one of the sponsors of the Endangered Species Act,” said Biden, who represented Delaware in the U.S. Senate from 1973-2009. “And one of the other things we’ve done is we in the state of Delaware set up the coastal zone legislation which means that they can’t build any factories or anything within one mile of the estuary of the Delaware River and the Atlantic Ocean and the Chesapeake.”

A search of congressional records shows, however, that the Endangered Species Act was actually sponsored by Sen. Harrison Williams (D-N.J.). A senator from Delaware was among the bill’s eight co-sponsors, but that was Republican Sen. William Roth, not Biden.

