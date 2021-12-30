Biden Lied to Millions About Sending 500 Million COV Test Kits Right Away

Joe Biden promised to send out 500 million COVID test kits right away.

He told ABC News’ David Muir in an interview last week, “I’ve ordered half a billion of the … test kits that are going to be available to be sent to every home in America if anybody wants them.”

Muir asked if not having test kits sooner is “a failure.”

“But the answer is…I don’t think it’s a failure,” Biden claimed. “I think it’s — you could argue that we should have known a year ago, six months ago, two months ago, a month ago.”

“I wish I had thought about ordering 500 million at-home tests two months ago,” he said.

The administration was asked about it in October and they said they weren’t going to do it.

Biden previously promised on February 17 and March 11 that he would have tests available for those in need.

Reuters is reporting that after not acting on his promise to order enough testing kits ahead of the omicron variant, the White House has still not executed the purchase order for 500 million testing kits that Biden announced American taxpayers would purchase last week.

He doesn’t even have a website up.

Dementia Joe said he was prepared for Omicron, then he said he wasn’t prepared for Omicron. He’s a big fail.

Biden lies about everything and always has, way before his dementia, his brain surgeries, even while in college. He is a wretched creature.

Watch:

For fun, here is Joe saying he has no solutions for the pandemic. Remember how he said just give me 100 days and I’ll get rid of COVID?

