Ratings for CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, WaPo, NY Times — Sinking Fast

News networks are diving in 2021 with left-wing outlets sinking the most.

According to Nielsen data, CNN saw a 38 percent drop in weekday prime-time viewership, while MSNBC saw a 25 percent drop in viewership for the same time slots.

Fox News came on top in 2021, averaging 1.3 million in total day viewers this year, compared to 919,000 at MSNBC and 787,000 watching CNN, according to a new report from The Hill.

Fox averaged 2.3 million viewers during prime time hours, including an average of 374,000 within the key 25- to 54-year-old demographic.

That’s when the conservative opinion reporters are hosting.

Network news channels fared better but they are still losing viewers compared to 2020.

Viewership for ABC’s “World News Tonight” and “CBS Evening News” dropping by 12 percent each and viewership for NBC’s “Nightly News” dropping 14 percent.

Without DJT to kick around, they’re nothing. For several years, their entire model centered on political battles with the Trump administration, and now he’s gone.

The Associated Press said that the number of unique visitors at The Washington Post’s website dropped by 44 percent in November compared to the year prior, while it dropped by 34 percent at The New York Times.

The only reason they have viewership at all is they plead with people to stay. I tried to cancel WaPo but now get it for free. I tried to cancel the NY Times and have gotten it for $4 a month now for almost two years. I only get it so I can spare my readers.

Related