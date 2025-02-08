Biden Loses Security Clearance: “Joe, You’re Fired”

By
M Dowling
-
2
26

Biden’s security clearance and discontinuation of the daily intelligence briefings Biden has received.

Donald Trump revoked Joe Biden’s security clearance, citing his poor memory. Even in his prime, Biden could not be trusted with sensitive information.

[Remember the beat-up cardboard boxes in his garage or those in a university closet that was not locked?]


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz