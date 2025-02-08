Judge Issues a “Very Limited” Block on USAID Dismantling

A federal judge issued “a very limited” temporary block on the Trump administration’s plan to place more than 2,000 United States Agency for International Development employees on leave at midnight. About 500 have already been put on leave.

Two foreign service unions sued the federal government as the administration attempted to reduce USAID’s workforce to 611 to slash government spending.

“This is about how employees are harmed in their capacity as employees, in the employee/employer relationship, and it seems to me that, for reasons I will discuss in this order, that I will enter there, the plaintiffs have established at least that there is irreparable harm as it relates to that relationship,” Judge Nichols said.

Acting assistant attorney Brett Shumate told the judge the layoffs were necessary because “the president has decided there was corruption and fraud at USAID.”

“He doesn’t have to justify to the plaintiffs and the court how he exercises his foreign affairs,” Shumate argued. “The president has determined, in his view, significant serious action needs to be taken tonight to prevent taxpayer funds from being sent outside the United States, used for purposes that he doesn’t think are appropriate.”

According to Reuters, Brett Shumate, a Justice Department official, told the judge more than 2,000 USAID employees would be put on paid leave, and that the president “decided there is corruption and fraud” at the agency.

The Unions Case

The American Foreign Service Organization and the American Federation of Government Employees filed the lawsuit in D.C. federal court Thursday, alleging that Trump engaged in a series of “unconstitutional and illegal actions” to destroy USAID systematically.

The unions told the judge it is causing a humanitarian crisis globally and creating a national security crisis.

The unions claimed that Congress alone could dismantle the agency, which is likely not the case since USAID had been established by executive order, not statute.

The plaintiffs have asked the court to declare Trump’s actions unlawful and issue an order requiring the Trump administration to “cease actions to shut down USAID’s operations in a manner not authorized by Congress.”

It is not immediately clear if the reductions would be permanent or temporary, potentially allowing more workers to return after what the Trump administration says will be a review of which aid and development programs it wants to resume. They have already increased the number from 294 to 611. They plan to keep the humanitarian end of the pseudo-agency.

The surviving programs will likely fall under Secretary Rubio.

The Unions receive a lot of money from USAID.

Probably a good time to remind you that USAID also controls the labor unions & pays them for their usefulness in influencing politics https://t.co/qpYRX5p1N2 pic.twitter.com/4i7Ip3sqzs — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) February 7, 2025

