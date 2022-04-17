Biden May Transfer All College Debt to Taxpayers by Fiat

Taxation without representation is tyranny ~ the Revolution

Progressive [communist] Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal claimed on Twitter that student debt cancellation is a form of racial, gender, and economic justice. President Biden is now considering redistributing the debt from the borrowers to taxpayers by fiat.

This is over a trillion in welfare and it’s taxation without representation. He is basically making college free no matter what meaningless degree the student earns – regardless of grades, and putting the financial burden on hard-working Americans with their own families.

“Student debt cancellation is a racial justice, Student debt cancellation is gender justice, Student debt cancellation is economic justice,” the Washington state Democrat tweeted on Saturday.

She falsely claims it closes the wealth gap.

That is a statement with no logic, no fairness, and no basis.

IT’S MARXIST REDISTRIBUTION

It will cost $1.6T we can’t afford and people who paid their loans will pay for it under government duress, as will people who didn’t even go to college. The people who signed the contract and agreed to pay for it will not pay. That is unAmerican.

Also, how many of these freeloaders signed up for idiotic courses that won’t get them a job?

RULE BY EXECUTIVE ACTION IS RULE BY DICTATORSHIP

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during a press briefing earlier this month that the Biden administration has “not ruled out” canceling student loan debt on a “wide-scale” via executive action.

The danger of using executive action to force millions of Americans to pay for other peoples’ debts cannot be understated. He is not canceling the debt. He is transferring debt to other Americans by force. Biden will do it to buy votes. Cheating, lying, and stealing is the only way the new Democrat Party can win.

Executive Actions are not meant to put $1.6 trillion in debt on the backs of innocent Americans. This is taxation without representation and it is tyranny.

More than 43 million Americans owe a combined $1.6 trillion in student debt held by the federal government, according to the latest data from the Education Department. That includes more than 7 million borrowers who have defaulted on student loans, meaning they are at least 270 days late on payments.

RULE BY AGENCIES

At the same time, the Biden education department is putting in a new rule to make it easier to claim their college lied to them about their college program. Their loans will be forgiven if they are successful. The government agency is even considering group forgiveness. Where is Congress?

PRAMILA’S STUPIDITY FOR ALL TO SEE

Student debt cancellation is racial justice. Student debt cancellation is gender justice. Student debt cancellation is economic justice. — Pramila Jayapal (@PramilaJayapal) April 16, 2022

One way to help close the racial wealth gap? Cancel student debt. — Pramila Jayapal (@PramilaJayapal) April 11, 2022

Related