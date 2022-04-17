Shooting at Columbiana Centre Mall Will Disappear Soon

Columbia Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook said 22-year-old Jewayne M. Price, a non-white supremacist, was one of three people initially detained by law enforcement. He remains in police custody and is expected to be charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Officials believe it was a planned attack. They have seized one firearm and believe that at least three suspects displayed firearms inside the mall.

“We believe that [the] individuals that were armed knew each other, and there was some type of conflict that occurred that resulted in gunfire. This was not a situation where we had some random person show up at a mall…” Holbrook said.

There is no booking photo available as of now, but Mr. Price is Black and the shooting might be gang-related according to our sources.

The youngest victim is 15 and the oldest is 73.

BREAKING: At least 12 people were injured—including 10 shot—and three people detained in connection with shooting at a South Carolina mall, officials said: “What we know is at least three people were seen with firearms inside the mall.” https://t.co/oRtewLia9p pic.twitter.com/nGGII1aRE4 — ABC News (@ABC) April 16, 2022

