Biden might pass oppressive gun laws via executive action









After a Sunday meeting between gun control group leaders and top White House officials last week, Joe Biden left the leaders feeling confident that the Biden administration would enact gun reform via executive order, if necessary.

That was confirmed today.

Press secretary Jen Psaki was asked by a reporter during Tuesday’s press briefing whether or not the administration was still considering bypassing Congress to force action on guns.

Psaki said that Biden “has a range of actions at his disposal” and added that he “hasn’t ruled out” using executive power to address the issue.

The actions he is considering would seriously limit our gun rights. He wants gun registration, bans of common rifles, elimination of immunity for gun manufacturers, and more.

Go to 25:22:

