Brooke Baldwin leaves [or loses?] her job at CNN









Don Lemon’s New Year’s Eve drinking companion, Brooke Baldwin is leaving CNN, perhaps not by choice. In October, she said Jake Tapper was taking her slot and it wasn’t her choice. Now she’s off the air completely.

It’s a mystery to us as to what her appeal is.

Baldwin posted a message that she would be leaving CNN after 10 years, and added that Jake Tapper will “hold down” her hour for the next few weeks.

She said she’s feeling very “vulnerable” right now.

1. I want to start with some personal news❤️ 📺 I will be leaving @CNN in April. I came to this network as a freelancer in 2008. I scribbled my name on a post it and stuck it outside a temporary office determined to fulfill my dream of becoming a full-time correspondent at CNN. pic.twitter.com/v4zeG5XMQX — Brooke Baldwin (@BrookeBaldwin) February 16, 2021

2. I wanted to be part of the best of the best in cable news and journalism and as a native Atlantan, this would be my hometown team. Little did I know… I would not only go on to fulfill that dream, I’d flourish in this environment and land my own two hour show at the age of 31. — Brooke Baldwin (@BrookeBaldwin) February 16, 2021

3. For a decade I’ve never taken for granted the enormous responsibility and privilege I’ve had to work with some of the most talented producers and photojournalists out there as we covered our era’s most urgent and important stories. — Brooke Baldwin (@BrookeBaldwin) February 16, 2021

4. Conflicts, terrorism, environmental and natural disasters, the wrath of gun violence, human interest stories and royal weddings, my American Woman series, social justice movements that define our culture and a pandemic that changed the world…and politics. Lots of politics. — Brooke Baldwin (@BrookeBaldwin) February 16, 2021

5. You have been here with me every step of the way — never more so than when I was incredibly sick with COVID last year. I am grateful for your loyalty and passion for the world we cover. And so grateful to my show team, to Jeff Zucker, to my very large CNN family and to you. — Brooke Baldwin (@BrookeBaldwin) February 16, 2021

6. This next life chapter will focus on what I love the most about my work: amplifying the lives of extraordinary Americans and putting my passion for storytelling to good use. For the last two years I’ve been working on my book #Huddle: How Women Unlock Their Collective Power. — Brooke Baldwin (@BrookeBaldwin) February 16, 2021

7. There is just more I need to do… outside the walls of this place, a place I have been privileged to call home for 13 years. Yep, we’re still in a pandemic. No, I don’t have a job I’m jumping right into. Yes, I’m feeling very vulnerable. — Brooke Baldwin (@BrookeBaldwin) February 16, 2021

8. But what is it @BreneBrown says? “Vulnerability is the birthplace of innovation, creativity and change.” And I am so excited about what is to come. So… here goes. I do hope you join me. In the meantime, I’ll be right here until mid-April. — Brooke Baldwin (@BrookeBaldwin) February 16, 2021

This is funny. Watch the triggering.

In honor of @BrookeBaldwin leaving @cnn, here is the most watched segment of her broadcasting career. Enjoy: pic.twitter.com/8x3zQusWyf — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 16, 2021

