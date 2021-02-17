Brooke Baldwin leaves [or loses?] her job at CNN

By
M. Dowling
-
3

Don Lemon’s New Year’s Eve drinking companion, Brooke Baldwin is leaving CNN, perhaps not by choice. In October, she said Jake Tapper was taking her slot and it wasn’t her choice. Now she’s off the air completely.

It’s a mystery to us as to what her appeal is.

Baldwin posted a message that she would be leaving CNN after 10 years, and added that Jake Tapper will “hold down” her hour for the next few weeks.

She said she’s feeling very “vulnerable” right now.

This is funny. Watch the triggering.

3 COMMENTS

  3. Why she so sad? Suck it buttercup.
    A beloved pet or family member hasn’t passed you’ll survive.
    Remember what doesn’t kill you only makes you stronger.

  4. I don’t know what her next job will be, but I am sure one of the requirements is that she will talk a lot. Incessantly. Also a job where you push your self importance to the forefront continuously.

