Biden Never Noticed Sec. Austin Was Missing for Days

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has been in the hospital since January 1. No one knows why, but he allegedly didn’t even tell the White House.

“Senior Biden administration leaders, top Pentagon officials and members of Congress were unaware for days that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had been hospitalized since Monday, U.S. officials said Saturday, as questions swirled about his condition and the secrecy surrounding it,” the Associated Press reported. “The Pentagon did not inform the White House National Security Council or top adviser Jake Sullivan of Austin’s hospitalization at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, until Thursday, according to two administration officials.”

A source familiar with the situation told CNN that not even Joe Biden knew.

“National security adviser Jake Sullivan ultimately informed Biden late Thursday afternoon, soon after Sullivan himself learned that Austin had been hospitalized, that source said. Austin was admitted to the hospital on New Year’s Day due to complications from an elective surgery,” CNN reported.

Joe Biden didn’t even miss him. Then again, why tell Biden? He’s not running the country.

The Pentagon claimed that Austin “was prepared to act for and exercise the powers of the Secretary if required” at all times, he was hospitalized. However, the Wall Street Journal reported that Austin was in the intensive care unit, suggesting that his condition was more serious than the Pentagon admitted.

Secretary Austin released a statement accepting responsibility for the lack of transparency.

“I recognize I could have done a better job ensuring the public was appropriately informed. I commit to doing better,” Austin said. “But this is important to say: this was my medical procedure, and I take full responsibility for my decisions about disclosure.”

Meanwhile, it is clear that Joe doesn’t keep in touch with Sec. Austin or he never could have pulled this off. I wonder if Barack knew?

