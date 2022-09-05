Biden Overtakes Obama to Become Best Gun Salesman in US History

The FBI reported that sales had been over 1 million for 37 straight months. These numbers are historic, making Biden the best gun salesman of all time, beating out Barack Obama.

Gun background checks for August were the third-highest on record for the month, 2,518,137. When adjusted for sales versus security and other checks, sales were likely 1,286,816, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation, an industry trade group.

“August’s figures show there is a clear and steady desire by the American public for lawful firearm ownership,” said the group.

“Consistently throughout the year, background check figures for firearm sales at retail have put 2022 on pace to be the third strongest year, behind only the outsized years witnessed in 2020 and 2021. August’s figures of 1,286,816 background checks was slightly ahead of July’s that came in at 1,233,115. This also marks 37 months straight of background checks exceeding 1 million. Americans are choosing their gun rights by the millions each month while gun control politicians talk only of efforts to deprive them of their Constitutional rights. They are voting with their wallets. Politicians would be wise to heed to the will of Americans lawfully exercising their Constitutional rights and instead focus their efforts on locking up criminals that misuse firearms,” the NSSF said.

We can’t have background checks on millions of anonymous people crossing our border but we’re pretty thorough when it comes to people using their Second Amendment rights. It’s just a curious fact I though to mention.

We hear Biden is NRA’s gun salesman of the month

