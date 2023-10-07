Biden Prepares to Release $6B to Iran, Then Their Proxies Attack Israel

When Joe Biden released $6 billion to Iran for four prisoners, he knew that in the past, the money was always used for terror attacks. However, he deceived the American public and said he told Iran they must use the money for humanitarian purposes.

It’s hard to know what Joe Biden is capable of understanding at this point in his mental deterioration, but WormTongue is behind the curtain, and he knew exactly what was going to happen.

Biden is so arrogant he won’t even answer a question from a reporter about today’s attack. He might as well spit in our faces.

REPORTER TO BIDEN: “Was there an intelligence failure in the lead up to this attack? Can you tell us what Bibi asked you?” *no response* pic.twitter.com/fn0Vrka5i3 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 7, 2023

After the US allowed Iran to grab $6 billion in cash, Lester Holt interviewed the President of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, questioning him on how he would use the money.

Holt: What is your expectation of its use? We’re told that it’s for humanitarian purposes, food, and medicine. Do you believe you have the right to use that money in any way that you see fit?

Raisi: … this money belongs to the Islamic Republic of Iran, and naturally, we will decide. The Islamic Republic of Iran will decide to spend it wherever we need it.

Holt: So, if I hear you clearly, it will be used for more than humanitarian purposes in your view.

Raisi: Humanitarian means whatever the Iranian people need. So this money will be budgeted for those needs. And the needs of the Iranian people will be decided and determined by the Iranian government.

IRAN OKAYED THE ATTACK ON ISRAEL

“We support this operation, and we are sure that the resistance front also supports this issue,” said Safavi, a senior general in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The Gazan terror group launched an unprecedented assault on Israel in the morning, firing thousands of rockets, sending gunmen into Israeli communities and military bases by land, sea, and air, killing at least 200 people, injuring at least 1,400, and taking hostages.

“We support the proud operation,” Yahya Rahim Safavi said at a meeting held in support of Palestinian children in Tehran, quoted by ISNA news agency.

“We support this operation, and we are sure that the resistance front also supports this issue,” said Safavi, who is a senior general in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The attack comes 50 years and one day after the surprise Yom Kippur attack.

Arabic media reported that 52 Israelis were kidnapped, and some were killed.

US and Israel intelligence failed to pick up the coming attack, which has been a long time in the planning and looks more like a revolution than their usual attacks. Israel will lash back hard and might occupy Gaza once again, which could be enough to set off war in the region.

By the way, our borders are open.

RIGHT NOW: Iran’s parliament is chanting “Death to Israel! Death to America!” as their terror cells massacre Israeli women and children This is the regime that JOE BIDEN just gave $6BILLION & a pathway to nuclear weapons too Pure evil pic.twitter.com/nmruNdxGo8 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 7, 2023

In the graphic horrifying clip on this link, the savages are enjoying the slaughter of a roomful of mostly children. In this clip, they are parading around with a naked Israeli woman in the back of a truck. She appears to be dead.

This is the young woman in the back of the truck so brutally slain it seems.

Related