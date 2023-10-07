Biden’s Iranian Spies, Billions to Iran, & a Palestinian Revolution

Joe Biden’s administration took hours to say anything about the Iranian-funded Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel today. Does it have anything to do with the fact that Joe Biden appointed Maher Bitar as Senior Director for Intelligence at the National Security Council?

Bitar has a long history of terror associations, dating back to his time in college at Georgetown, where he was on the executive board of the school’s chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine, which has documented ties to Islamic terrorist organizations, including Hamas, Hezbollah, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and the Marxist Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), as Laura Loomer has repeatedly documented.

Islamic terrorists feel empowered to attack Israel. Joe Biden just ordered the release of six billion dollars to Iran, and his administration is full of jihadis like Bitar. Our entire national security is at risk because Hamas and Hezbollah sympathizers like Bitar are currently directing our intelligence within our National Security apparatus.

We also have open borders.

Israel’s news system was hacked, and the US had no warning. Do some of Biden’s terrorist employees have something to do with this?

The Tablet just reported on the Semafor exposé that an Iranian spy ring was busted in D.C.:

The Biden administration’s now-suspended Iran envoy Robert Malley helped to fund, support, and direct an Iranian intelligence operation designed to influence the United States and allied governments, according to a trove of purloined Iranian government emails. The emails, which were reported on by veteran Wall Street Journal correspondent Jay Solomon, writing in Semafor, and by Iran International, the London-based émigré opposition outlet which is the most widely read independent news source inside Iran, were published last week after being extensively verified over a period of several months by the two outlets. They showed that Malley had helped to infiltrate an Iranian agent of influence named Ariane Tabatabai into some of the most sensitive positions in the U.S. government—first at the State Department and now the Pentagon, where she has been serving as chief of staff for the assistant secretary of defense for special operations, Christopher Maier.

On Thursday, Maier told a congressional committee that the Defense Department is “actively looking into whether all law and policy was properly followed in granting my chief of staff top secret special compartmented information.”

The emails, which were exchanged over a period of several years between Iranian regime diplomats and analysts, show that Tabatabai was part of a regime propaganda unit set up in 2014 by the Iranian Foreign Ministry. The Iran Experts Initiative (IEI) tasked operatives drawn from Iranian diaspora communities to promote Iranian interests during the clerical regime’s negotiations with the United States over its nuclear weapons program. Though several of the IEI operatives and others named in the emails have sought to portray themselves on social media as having engaged with the regime in their capacity as academic experts, or in order to promote better understanding between the United States and Iran, none has questioned the veracity of the emails.

The contents of the emails are damning, showing a group of Iranian American academics being recruited by the Iranian regime, meeting together in foreign countries to receive instructions from top regime officials, and pledging their personal loyalty to the regime. They also show how these operatives used their Iranian heritage and Western academic positions to influence U.S. policy toward Iran, first as outside “experts” and then from high-level U.S. government posts.

We also reported this Semafor bombshell in September. Legacy media was amazingly uninterested.

Joe Biden is a mentally deteriorating, arrogant man, and time and time again, he proves he is soulless. He doesn’t care if these monsters pour in through our open borders, and we know they are. Border Patrol frequently catches people on the terror watch list from the Middle East and Iran, China, and Russia. Think about how many they don’t catch.

It’s hard to believe this guy, Matthew Miller, is in this position. He’s a fool.

Earlier today, we blasted the US’s first response to the attack on Israel, but it bears repeating.

“We unequivocally condemn the attack of Hamas terrorists and the loss of life that has incurred. We urge all sides to refrain from violence and retaliatory attacks. Terror and violence solve nothing,” the White House employees said in the way of a first response to the revolutionary-style attack on Israel from land, sea, and air.

Violence works when you must defend yourself, as in the case of Israel. The White House’s response is beyond belief in its disgraceful and incompetent message. It’s evil. They are asking for another Holocaust. So far, 300 Israelis are dead.

So, what is our astute media responding to this week? Well, they are making up things, quoting the radical leftists of the ADL who dishonestly claim Biden is quoting white nationalists. This network is corrupt.

