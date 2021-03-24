Biden relinquishes control of the border to open borders Harris (watch viral video)

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Joe Biden, the flop of a president, solved the border crisis by putting Kamala Harris in charge. She’s basically the president now or soon will be. He said he can’t think of anyone more qualified to be the southern border csar. This is ridiculous. Kamala believes in open borders.

These two will continue to break the law.

He basically can’t handle the border so communist Kamala will do it. A more complete clip:

DON’T WORRY THERE IS NO BORDER CRISIS

It’s in your mind. Watch this video which has gone VIRAL:

HE STILL WON’T [CAN’T] ANSWER QUESTIONS

Joe Biden is still not answering a single question. A confused Joe Biden turned the meeting over without responding to reporters just as he did when he campaigned.

That is outrageous but the Left media and Democrats cover for him.

Watch:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.