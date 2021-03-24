Terrible national security threat at the border you didn’t know about









SENATOR BLACKBURN TALKS ABOUT A SERIOUS NATIONAL SECURITY PROBLEM

Senator Marsha Blackburn just came back from the Arizona border and noted that El Chapo’s cartel is making a fortune off Biden’s open borders [$14 million a day].

She also described the sophisticated network for smuggling people.

If the people don’t have the money to pay the cartels, they become indentured servants to the cartels in this country. That is a very serious national security threat.

Can you imagine what that means? We are importing all of these violent gangs to destroy this country. These smuggled ‘indentured servants’ will pay by bringing the crime to our streets and they are traveling everywhere throughout the United States.

FULL-LENGTH: Senator Marsha Blackburn just returned from the US-Mexico border and reveals what’s not being widely reported. @FinnertyUSA https://t.co/VlT7z8v2lm pic.twitter.com/C41828S4KG — Newsmax (@newsmax) March 24, 2021

