Biden responds to Trump going to the border

M. Dowling
Border Patrol and ICE unions have asked President Trump to go to the border and he said he will within a couple of weeks. Joe Biden was asked his thoughts on that this weekend.

This is what he said:

Why isn’t Joe going?

Donald Trump was on Jeanine Pirro’s show Saturday night to discuss it.

