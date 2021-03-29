Biden responds to Trump going to the border

Border Patrol and ICE unions have asked President Trump to go to the border and he said he will within a couple of weeks. Joe Biden was asked his thoughts on that this weekend.
This is what he said:
Joe Biden responds to Donald Trump’s interview with Fox’s @JudgeJeanine in which he said he plans to visit the border. Biden says: “I don’t care what the other guy does.” pic.twitter.com/ZeI0OcmMNO
— TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) March 28, 2021
Why isn’t Joe going?
Donald Trump was on Jeanine Pirro’s show Saturday night to discuss it.
Former President Donald Trump joined me with reaction to my #OpeningStatement and revealed when he might visit the southern border. Take a look: pic.twitter.com/euE1ocEBu3
— Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) March 28, 2021
Guess he can’t remember “the other guy’s” name unless it’s written down for him.
That pithy comment is the best that Barack and Val Jarr could come up with?
Believing that everyone is as stupid and useless as the true believers in the faculty lounge is a strategy that they should stick with.
At least it is clear as in us vs. them, freedom minded vs. deluded statist utopians, deplorables vs. apparatchik nomenklatura.
It’s gonna work this time comrade, human nature is just a construct of the white male capitalist patriarchy.
Forward! Yes we can.