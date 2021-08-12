















Biden said he’d stop COV, now he lets COV-afflicted foreigners in illegally. Does anyone see the irony here?

Biden said elect him and he will stop coronavirus. He said he wouldn’t “waste any time getting this virus under control.” Yet, he’s the one who said it was nativist to stop travel from countries overrun with COV.

01/21/20 marks the date, 17 months ago, when novel coronavirus hit our shores.

Now starts the countdown to the two-year anniversary since COVID came to the U.S. shores and Biden still doesn’t have it under control. He had a nine-point plan and said he would get it under control, although he later amended his statements after he was elected.

Perhaps it is one of the “greatest failures of governance and basic leadership in modern times.”

But, they promised…

Today’s announcement of the Biden-Harris Administration’s national plan to defeat the coronavirus and President Biden’s immediate executive actions to jumpstart this strategy are critical steps to help our nation finally get the coronavirus under control. — James E. Clyburn (@WhipClyburn) January 21, 2021

We thought Biden was going to keep it from spreading in Africa. Instead, he’s letting illegal aliens in Africa travel throughout our country.

Joe Biden says he’d allow travel to & from countries that don’t have coronavirus under control? “Once we get this under control, there’s still going to be nations around the world that don’t… we’re going to have to make sure that travel to those countries two & from CAN occur” pic.twitter.com/65vj3Ol1SB — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 27, 2020

He was going to unify and get the virus under control.

President-elect Joe Biden said he will begin work to get the coronavirus pandemic “under control” by creating a task force. Follow for more: https://t.co/GYWbiGVwgm pic.twitter.com/v1fDosL54y — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) November 8, 2020

Obama promised Biden-Harris would get the virus under control and get the economy going. Neither was true. The virus is not under control and the economy was going fine.

Obama said Biden and Harris would get the coronavirus pandemic under control and get the economy going again. https://t.co/LzRZQP6cCp — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) November 3, 2020

