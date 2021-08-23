Biden said, “nothing special about being American…you can’t define it”

















We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness. ~Preamble to the Declaration of Independence

Democrats today are Marxists who define America as an amorphous, diverse collective in which elites can steal from others under the guise of humanitarianism and pick winners and losers. They are changing our culture from one based on Founding principles taken from Judeo-Christian philosophy, from individuality and freedom to collectivism.

When then-Vice President Joe Biden spoke at Harvard, during the JFK Jr. Forum, on October 2, 2014, he said, “Nothing special about being American. None of you can define for me what an American is. You can’t define it based on religion, ethnicity, race, culture.”

He also said it’s based on equality, although he thought it sounded ‘corny.’ Now he bases it on ‘equity’ as Karl Marx would define ‘equity.’

Watch:

AMERICA IS SPECIAL AND YOU CAN DEFINE IT

The United States is that “shining city on the hill” Ronald Reagan spoke about as he reflected on newcomers to America. He reflected on the first settlers with those words.

“I know I have told before of the moment in 1630 when the tiny ship Arabella bearing settlers to the New World lay off the Massachusetts coast. To the little bank of settlers gathered on the deck John Winthrop said: “we shall be a city upon a hill. The eyes of all people are upon us, so that if we shall deal falsely with our God in this work we have undertaken and so cause him to withdraw his present help from us, we shall be made a story and a byword through the world.”

The United States has become more than a story or byword. Until Barack Obama and Joe Biden, America has been a force for good in an often evil world.

America grew out of the great hopes of people “yearning to breathe free.” Our forefathers came from countries with state religions, and disagreeing with the crown often led to a death sentence. From that lesson in history, the United States became an exceptional place where certain freedoms were enshrined in a Constitution that all other laws must answer to.

America is an idea, not just a place or a collective of diverse peoples. We are all one under God or an idea of a good God, an idea in which people are free to dream and fulfill those dreams.

America rests on the idea that you can invest yourselves in making a better life, and it will not be stolen from you.

The First Amendment prevents the government from dictating which church you go to or not or limiting your ability to speak your mind. It allows free assembly and protest.

The Second Amendment guarantees the right of the individual to bear arms. While personal defense may be the most public reason, it’s clear that no government would seriously consider trying to suppress a population that has more small arms than it has. Thereby, the Second Amendment protects all the other amendments. If it falls, all fall.

The Fourth Amendment protects us from prying government officials. The government must get a judge to agree that we’ve likely committed a crime before searching our personal records. And they can’t just steal our belongings. Without private property, all you have worked for can be stolen by the government.

The Fifth Amendment prevents the government from forcing us to testify against ourselves. In short, they can’t make you talk with a Star Chamber and torture.

While the likes of Joe Biden and his comrades are whittling those rights away. They are not gone. We can save ourselves. Believe in the ideals and don’t waver. Act according to them.

There is so much more. Do read the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence.

America has a government “of the people, by the people, and for the people,” and that sets us apart from governments run by small numbers of elites who marginalize an entire population as a collective.

Related















