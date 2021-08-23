















Border Patrol Agent Ricardo Zarate Died From COVID-No Memorials From D.C. Dems

“Border Patrol Agent Ricardo Zarate died from complications as a result of contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty in the Rio Grande Valley Sector in Texas.

Agent Zarate had served with the United States Border Patrol for 12 years and was assigned to the McAllen Station.

Beginning in early 2020, due to the requirements of their job, thousands of law enforcement officers and other first responders throughout the United States contracted COVID-19 during the worldwide pandemic. Hundreds of law enforcement officers died from medical complications as a result of contracting the virus while remaining on duty and interacting with the community.”

Part of 33-year-old Officer Zarate’s obituary read, “Zarate was well known as a calm and pleasant individual and was always respectful, decent and a gentleman. Ricardo was born November 12, 1987, a beloved husband, father, and son. He will be missed dearly by numerous family and friends and will never be forgotten.”

It continued: ”My heart is broken because we lost a big part of our family. May you be walking the golden streets of heaven my beloved Ricky. You are in our hearts forever ..May you Rest In Peace my beautiful Angel, until our lord brings us together again…”

What do you think are the chances of D.C. Democrats honoring this man’s service, in even some small way? Will he lie in state? Will his heartbroken family be invited to very publicly testify to his heroism and their grief?

Of course not. Calling attention to his death would be very politically damaging. It would focus the nation’s attention on both the risks our law enforcement officers are facing and the sky-high COVID positivity rate among illegal immigrants flooding our wide-open southern border.

So no D.C. memorials for Border Patrol Agent Ricardo Zarate. It would make the Dems look bad.

