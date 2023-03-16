Biden Says Climate Change Is Like Nuclear War, That’s Ridiculous

President Biden participated in a second reception for the Democratic National Committee in Las Vegas, Nevada, this week. He urged attendees to take climate change more seriously. He compared climate change to nuclear war and said the Colorado River would dry up. I always go to Joe for my science information.

“You’re not going to be able to drink out of the Colorado River,” Biden said to a crowd of about 60 people. He also likened climate change to nuclear war as a “truly existential threat” facing the country.

“Not a joke,” the president added.

He continued: “This is serious stuff. It’s the single most dire consequence. If we don’t keep it below 1.5 degrees Celsius, not go above that, we’re going to damn our children to circumstances where we are the only, truly existential threat of nuclear war.”

This is ridiculous. And this is what is leading our nation? Are you terrified yet?

Go to him for your economic advice too.

Joe Biden lies again about the deficit, falsely claiming his policies have reduced it. Per Moody’s Analytics: “The actions of the [Biden] administration and Congress have undoubtedly resulted in higher deficits, not smaller ones.” pic.twitter.com/VyjJq8jlNr — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 15, 2023

Biden wants to spend another $7 trillion and drive up inflation. It’s his build back better budget.

WATCH: Joe Biden’s budget director admits that Biden’s proposed budget does NOT reduce the national debt and is NOT balanced. Why am I not surprised? pic.twitter.com/fZBUm2gPHY — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) March 15, 2023

