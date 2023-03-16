Hochul Goes Full Despot with Maoist-Like Quarantine ‘Procedures’

On March 10, Brownstone Institute Fellow Bobbie Anne Cox was the lead plaintiff attorney in challenging New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s “Isolation and Quarantine Procedures.” Without proof of exposure to a communicable disease, Hochul’s procedures allowed the Department of Health to pick and choose which New Yorkers to quarantine. One can imagine how this would be used against political opponents.

To say she’s a petty despot is to minimize the extent of the tyranny she hopes to impose on New Yorkers.

The case (Borrello v Hochul) went to the NY State Supreme Court. On July 8, 2022, Judge Ronald Ploetz ruled that the “Isolation and Quarantine Procedures” regulation is unconstitutional and “violative of New York State law as promulgated and enacted, and therefore null, void, and unenforceable as a matter of law.”

Concentration Camp Kathy’s Attorney General Letitia ‘Tish’ James is appealing. Of course, she is.

HOCHUL MANDATES

Hochul has pushed for the most oppressive health mandates under her basically sole authority.

During the pandemic, Hochul jumped on opportunities to unilaterally declare states of emergency. She assumed tremendous powers without the benefit of a lawful process. She employed the most extreme measures and told us to act as her apostles because it is what God wants.

Mrs. Hochul, when she wasn’t working deals that were to her financial benefit, decided what workers were essential. Religious people and churches weren’t, but pot shops and liquor stores were.

She told Trump supporters to “get outta town” because “you don’t represent our values.” This woman boasted of how safe New York is as crime rose 22% last year.

Walgreens is my new favorite pharmacy since she threatened to punish them if they didn’t distribute an abortion pill called mifepristone. Do stores have to sell what she wants now??? Some experts believe the drug is dangerous, but Kathy Hochul thinks she knows better. Dr. David Gortler covered it on this link.

In February of last year, she used NYDOH to come in the back door with regulations that are actually laws she couldn’t get passed, even with a Democrat-controlled legislature.

A law Hochul championed amended public health law, codifying masks and quarantines. It included mandatory detention during pandemics, eliminating due process.

Authorities could quarantine people on suspicion of a contagion. Under her leadership, mandated masks were also codified. There were criminal penalties for not wearing the useless mask.

She also took it upon herself to mandate vaccination.

The proposed regulations can be viewed on this link. The amendments made it to the Register.

Hochul made the mandates permanent with bait-and-switch rules. Her attorney general, Tish James, is the lead in the case. James won the election to serve as attorney general by campaigning on the get Donald Trump platform. You can imagine how fair she is.

DR. MCCULLOUGH DISCUSSED IT

Dr. Peter McCullough covered the case on the show Courageous Discourse. He calls her detention and quarantine mandates Hochul’s Third Reich-style “Isolation and Quarantine Procedures.” That’s about right.

This is an obvious violation of the Constitution. Hochul couldn’t care less.

During the pandemic, nothing Gov. Hochul mandated worked. New York was the worst state for infections and deaths, so she doubled down on what didn’t work. It is about power for her, not health.

Those of us stuck in New York are very grateful to The Brownstone Institute taking on Kathy Hochul and her corrupt attorney general.

Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake: NY Gov. Hochul Wants Her Quarantine Camps https://t.co/eHhmh1TK2M — Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH™ (@P_McCulloughMD) March 15, 2023

Related