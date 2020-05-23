Biden says “No one should be going to jail for drug crime, period”

If Joe Biden becomes president no one will go to prison for any drug crime. That’s what he told Charlamagne on The Breakfast Club. Drug dealers are included in that. “No one should be going to jail for drug crime, period, nobody…particularly marijuana.” He wants mandatory rehab for them all. This is during an Opioid crisis.

When Charlamagne tha God asked him what the difference is between legalizing and decriminalizing marijuana, Biden answered a different question, one not asked.

He said, “Because they’re trying to find out whether or not there is any impact on the use of marijuana, not in leading you to other drugs, but what it does…doesn’t affect longterm development of the brain. And we should wait till the studies are done. I think science matters.”

Biden really picked up on the ‘science’ talking point but nothing else.

Charlamagne said we have “decades and decades of studies from actual weed smokers though.” To that, Biden said, trying to be cool, “Yeah, I do, I know a lot of weed smokers.”

This is so pathetic. We should also mention that Speaker Pelosi included the massive release of prisoners in her $3 trillion relief package since they are her voting base now. So far 65,000 prisoners have been released from prisons due to the virus.

Watch:

“No One Should Go To Jail For Drug Crimes Period, Particularly Marijuana” – @JoeBiden Full Interview: https://t.co/lHXXro6IeI pic.twitter.com/WIiFbVLAyW — The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam) May 22, 2020

Full interview here.