Biden’s considering “multiple black women, multiple” as a running mate

By
M. Dowling
-
3

Joe Biden is considering multiple black women as his running mate. At least that is what he told Charlamagne on The Breakfast Club. “I guarantee you there are multiple black women being considered. Multiple.” He’s looking for a token minority running mate, not the best qualified, but the best candidate to pander with.

Does he have binders of black women?

Here they are, one heartbeat away:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

3 COMMENTS

  2. How can you forget Michele? Ooooooo I’m sure Hillary would do black face to be his running mate. That’s the only way she would be president. Anyone of his choices would destroy OUR country

  3. Just like barry soetoro, Kamala Harris is not a natural born citizen per the USA Constitution ! But, so what. The CONstitution is long dead; meaningless.

Leave a Reply