Biden’s considering “multiple black women, multiple” as a running mate

Joe Biden is considering multiple black women as his running mate. At least that is what he told Charlamagne on The Breakfast Club. “I guarantee you there are multiple black women being considered. Multiple.” He’s looking for a token minority running mate, not the best qualified, but the best candidate to pander with.

Does he have binders of black women?

.@cthagod: Black people saved your political life in the primary. They have things they want from you and one of them is a black woman running mate@JoeBiden I’m not acknowledging anybody who is being considered but I guarantee you there are multiple black women being considered pic.twitter.com/x5lOSsmeaG — Daryon Jackson (@DaryonnJackson) May 22, 2020

Here they are, one heartbeat away: