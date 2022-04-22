Biden Sends Emergency Oil Reserves to Europe, Not Our Pumps

Joe Biden is shipping our emergency oil reserves to Europe, and it may be illegal since there is no severe energy supply disruption. Biden said he was releasing a historic amount of crude oil each day to lower the gas prices. However, it is going to Europe instead.

Biden has refused for months to take necessary action to increase American energy production. Now, the administration is further depleting America’s strategic reserves and sending that oil to Europe, Rep. Clay Higgins wrote on Twitter.

The U.S. Department of Energy has announced the sale of 30 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR). This is a reserve meant for emergencies and wartime. It follows an initial 30 million barrels sold from the SPR in March.

Following up on the March sale, President Biden earlier this month announced the “historic” release of approximately one million barrels of crude oil per day over the next six months. It is the largest-ever release from the SPR. It’s allegedly to help lower gas prices for Americans.

He will have to buy it back at a much higher price.

“The release will provide a record amount of supply to the market until the end of the year when domestic production is expected to increase by 1 million barrels per day. DOE will use the revenue from the release to restock the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in future years,” the White House said in a Fact Sheet.

The Fact Sheet described this initial sale as “substantially oversubscribed,” with the Department of Energy receiving bids for a total of 76 million barrels—more than double the number of barrels put up for sale.

IT MAY BE ILLEGAL

A former Trump administration official suggested that President Joe Biden’s recent release of 180 million barrels of oil from emergency stockpiles is unlawful, The Daily Caller reports.

Biden’s action violated the 1975 Energy Policy and Conservation Act which established the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), Mark Robeck — the former deputy general counsel for energy policy at the Department of Energy (DOE) during the Trump administration — wrote in a Washington Examiner editorial Thursday. The law prohibits the release of emergency SPR stocks unless there is a severe domestic supply shortage, an act of sabotage or a natural disaster, he said.

This SPR threatens national security:

“In short, Congress imposed a predicate circumstance of a ‘severe energy supply disruption’ for the president and secretary of energy to authorize the sale of crude oil from the SPR, and such a disruption simply does not exist right now,” Robeck wrote in the editorial. “The unlawful release of oil from the SPR threatens national security by depleting the SPR absent a true supply disruption.”

If it’s not illegal, it should be. Biden’s lawless. He violates his oath of office 24/7 at the border. Now he’s emptying out our oil reserves. Most people in power don’t seem to care.

