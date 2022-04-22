What In Fresh Hell Is Happening in Georgia to Rep. Greene

A radical-Left FEDERAL Judge Totenberg allowed an unconstitutional political trial to go forward, and it began today. The case is an attempt to remove Marjorie Taylor Greene from the ballot by calling her an insurrectionist. The lawsuit was brought by a far-Left group representing left-wing voters. They are using the 14th Amendment as a basis for the suit. However, that would only apply if Rep. Greene was indeed an insurrectionist.

This trial is an attack on the 1st Amendment as well as the 14th.

In no way did her tweets or comments reach the level of an insurrection. In fact, no one who was at the Capitol on January 6th was charged as an insurrectionist.

No matter what anyone thinks of her, they should choose to follow the law. If this is what we can do now, we don’t have a Republic or a Constitution. Anyone who supports this is more of an insurrectionist than Marjorie Taylor Greene could ever be. Democrats are attacking democracy.

These voters and the judge want to deprive the voters of the choice. It’s not their job to decide who can appear on a GOP ticket.

THE FARCE

This is a joke and a waste of taxpayer dollars.

This lawsuit is a joke. They’re putting her through the wringer for TWEETS or because she insulted some people!

Marjorie Taylor Greene has the same right to freedom of political speech as every American citizen pic.twitter.com/pit9ncQbFO — Jack Posobiec ☦️ (@JackPosobiec) April 22, 2022

They want to take her name off the ballot because they think she got a line from a movie. Clown world!

Yes, let’s take @RepMTG’s name off of the ballot for quoting a movie. These people are such a joke and this whole thing is a waste of time. pic.twitter.com/EGc58Y7ZXP — Benny CNN+ Lifetime Member (@bennyjohnson) April 22, 2022

.@RepMTG shreds the narrative that right-wing events are violent: “The only violence I’d ever seen was the ANTIFA and BLM riots. And I’ve been to so many Trump rallies, I have never once seen violence out of Trump people. I don’t recall any talk of violence.” pic.twitter.com/e9tINVhRm5 — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) April 22, 2022

She has more stones than the entire GOP put together. Go #MarjorieTaylorGreene https://t.co/aP4FLjWKJB — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) April 22, 2022

Rep. Greene insulted Pelosi and that’s just not allowed in this authoritarian administration:

That @RepMTG is being asked to defend before a court her God-given free speech rights is an abomination unto the law and our Constitution. https://t.co/bcIspS1rJx — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) April 22, 2022

She was met with applause when she entered.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was met with a round of applause Friday as she entered a Georgia courtroom ahead of a hearing on a lawsuit that is seeking to remove her from the ballot for allegedly helping facilitate the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. https://t.co/DNABVYA10w pic.twitter.com/vzw7Lb0PGJ — The Hill (@thehill) April 22, 2022

