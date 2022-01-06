Biden Set to Lie About ‘Living by the Light of Truth’

“Are we going to be a nation where we allow partisan election officials to overturn the legally expressed will of the people?” Biden is set to ask. “Are we going to be a nation that lives not by the light of the truth but in the shadow of lies?

“We cannot allow ourselves to be that kind of nation,” Biden is expected to say.

In an effort to look ahead, Biden is expected to say that “The way forward is to recognize the truth and to live by it.”

That means we can’t listen to this nitwit.

