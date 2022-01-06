National Geographic Author in a Book: Kyle Rittenhouse Killed Black Men

In an actual book, the author claims “Consider Kyle Rittenhouse, who used his semiautomatic weapon to kill two Black men in Kenosha, Wisconsin while waging a glorious war on behalf of his inherited White power”.

National Geographic author and Egyptologist Kara Cooney falsely claimed Kyle Rittenhouse killed “two black men” with a semiautomatic weapon in her new book The Good Kings. The book covers how ancient Egyptian history manages to get political and discusses Rittenhouse’s trial.

One America News Network’s Kara McKinney posted a screenshot of the book’s page containing the false claim.

“I’m literally wheezing this is so funny this is the last chapter of ‘Good Kings’ by Egyptologist Kara Cooney. I’ll say this delicately… she’s not the brightest and it shows,” McKinney tweeted. I’m literally wheezing this is so funny 😂🤣 this is the last chapter of “Good Kings” by Egyptologist Kara Cooney. I’ll say this delicately… she’s not the brightest and it shows. pic.twitter.com/YoI4sGGM49 — Kara McKinney OANN (@Nefertari_25) January 5, 2022 Rittenhouse shot three white men in self-defense during the Kenosha, Wisconsin, riots. Two of the men he shot died from the gunfire. In November, a jury found Rittenhouse not guilty on all counts. Several newspapers like The Independent also lied and said he shot black men. The fact that this got through, a glaring lie, shows the author’s extreme bias and dishonesty, and the deliberate efforts by the media to leave this false impression. The media, esteemed journals, aren’t news or information any longer. They’re propagandists.

