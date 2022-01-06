National Geographic Author in a Book: Kyle Rittenhouse Killed Black Men

In an actual book, the author claims “Consider Kyle Rittenhouse, who used his semiautomatic weapon to kill two Black men in Kenosha, Wisconsin while waging a glorious war on behalf of his inherited White power”.
National Geographic author and Egyptologist Kara Cooney falsely claimed Kyle Rittenhouse killed “two black men” with a semiautomatic weapon in her new book The Good Kings. The book covers how ancient Egyptian history manages to get political and discusses Rittenhouse’s trial.
One America News Network’s Kara McKinney posted a screenshot of the book’s page containing the false claim.