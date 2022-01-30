Biden Shamelessly Lies About Illegals Coming in the Dead of Night

Biden shamelessly lied about the night flights of illegal aliens to states throughout the nation, especially red states and red areas. He said it’s not happening, even as we all get to see videos of them coming in the dead of night.

They are allegedly children but they’re mostly men.

Former New York Gubernatorial candidate Rob Astorino got hold of one clip, but there are many others.

VIDEO: Migrants are reportedly being flown into New York in the middle of the night. “It’s really like they’re trafficking human beings from another country and smuggling them.” New York gubernatorial candidate @RobAstorino told Greg Kelly about the situation. pic.twitter.com/64nyX3otMg — Newsmax (@newsmax) January 30, 2022

Anonymous people we caught and mostly released:

Feb: 101,099

Mar: 173,277

Apr: 178,795

May: 180,597

June: 189,034

July: 213,593

Aug: 209,840

Sept: 192,001

Oct: 164,776

Nov: 174,744

Dec: 178,840

