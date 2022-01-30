Biden Shamelessly Lies About Illegals Coming in the Dead of Night

Biden shamelessly lied about the night flights of illegal aliens to states throughout the nation, especially red states and red areas. He said it’s not happening, even as we all get to see videos of them coming in the dead of night.

They are allegedly children but they’re mostly men.

Former New York Gubernatorial candidate Rob Astorino got hold of one clip, but there are many others.

Anonymous people we caught and mostly released:
  • Feb: 101,099
  • Mar: 173,277
  • Apr: 178,795
  • May: 180,597
  • June: 189,034
  • July: 213,593
  • Aug: 209,840
  • Sept: 192,001
  • Oct: 164,776
  • Nov: 174,744
  • Dec: 178,840

 


