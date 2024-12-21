Biden Slept While Parents of Murdered Soldiers Waited for 3 Hours

Grieving family members arrived at Dover Air Force Base to meet the bodies of their loved ones killed at Abbey Gate, Kabul, Afghanistan. Multiple military families reported being forced to wait for hours on the tarmac at Dover Air Force Base while Joe Biden napped on Air Force One.

This was during the transfer ceremony for the 13 US service members killed in the suicide bombing on August 26, 2021. The tragedy also killed 170 Afghans.

He slept for three hours.

According to family members of the fallen Marines, they arrived at Dover Air Force Base to pay their respects and witness the return of their loved ones’ remains. However, they were informed by military personnel that President Biden was unavailable because he was sleeping on the plane. Roice McCollum, sister of Marine Rylee McCollum, expressed her outrage, stating, “Biden made us wait an extra three hours to receive the bodies of our dead family members because he couldn’t pull it together.”

