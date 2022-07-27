Biden Stages Gas Price Reductions Pre-Election

The White House announced Tuesday that the Department of Energy will be issuing a notice to sell 20 million more barrels of oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as part of the Biden administration’s effort to bring gas prices down. He’s staging success when it’s hardly that.

This is his idea of fixing the problem. It’s called a temporary fix and a subterfuge.

Biden is blaming Russia for the rise in gas prices as an excuse for emptying out our emergency reserves of its best petroleum (medium-sour).

The fix he brags about will conveniently end immediately before the election in October. The White House team is staging the set for November.

Biden claims that the Biden administration’s actions are making a tremendous difference.

“In fact, the Department of the Treasury estimates that as a result of these drawdowns both domestically and internationally, the price at the pump for Americans is up to about 40 cents per gallon lower than it otherwise would have been,” the White House said in its announcement.

While gas prices are down significantly since a recent national average price of more than $5 per gallon in June, the average as of Tuesday was still $4.327, compared to $3.156 from one year ago, and approximately $2.39 when Biden first took office in January 2021.

Peter Buttigieg, our mostly invisible Transportation Secretary, boasted of the benefits of high gas prices just last week. He claims it’s good for EV sales.

Now, this week he’s tweeting the good news that gas prices are going down.

All the world’s a stage, And all the men and women merely Players, especially Democrat politicians. Staging is very big in the Democrat Party.

