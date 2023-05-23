Biden Stops Familial DNA Tests at Border – Great for Child Traffickers

The Biden administration will end familial DNA testing at the border on May 31st when the contract ends with the vendor, Just the News reports. It has saved as many as one in three children being trafficked. It was a Trump-era policy.

Over the weekend, a CBP memo sent to frontline border agents announced the testing will cease.

“The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) familial DNA contract with BODE Technologies will end on May 31, 2023 and all familial DNA testing will conclude on that date,” the memo reads.

The FBI will continue DNA if they’re booked.

Just the News obtained the leaked memo: LEAKED MEMO

Cartels are sneaking illegal alien children across the border. This is an invitation to child sex traffickers.

Additionally, HHS has lost contact with as many as 85,000 illegal alien children.

CBP has identified numerous family fraud attempts by illegals over the years. In 2022, a government accountability office report found that as many as 1 in 10 of the children tested turned out not to be related to the illegal aliens who were crossing with them.

Other reports have found as many as 30% of suspected migrant fraud families shared no familial relation whatsoever.

