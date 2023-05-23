The WHO Calls for Sovereign Nations to Bow to Global Governance

The World Health Organization (WHO) called for sovereign nations to surrender some governance authority to a global entity to properly address health emergencies, climate change, and social and economic inequalities. It is a call for wealth and power redistribution.

On May 17th, House Republicans condemned any global agreements with the WHO after they failed us during the pandemic. Agreements with the WHO will centralize the authority of sovereign nations.

On May 19th, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus issued a report to member nations stating that, while the “re-emergence of epidemic-prone diseases continues to accelerate,” the WHO’s mandate regarding “health emergencies” must extend beyond pandemics to include hunger, poverty, ecological degradation, climate change, and social and economic inequalities.

Tedros issued a report on Friday that insisted we need a global architecture for health emergency preparedness, prevention, response, and resilience (HEPR),” which includes “global governance, financing, and HEPR systems.”

This is one fast leap into the World Economic Forum’s New World Order, otherwise known as the Liberal World Order, Stakeholder Capitalism, etc.

Republicans Will Oppose Ceding Any US Sovereignty to the WHO

Republicans disagree with Tedros, and will oppose the proposals.

“International law does not trump our Constitution,” Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-Wyo.) said at a Capitol press conference. “Biden cannot force Americans to follow laws and regulations not passed by our own federal government.”

“The World Health Organization pandemic treaty is very vague; it affects our sovereignty, and it could be exploited to tell Americans what kind of health care they need in the event of a global pandemic,” Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) said at a public forum this week. The public forum was organized by Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) and included 18 House members.

THE CCP WHO

The WHO wants to be the sole decider of when pandemics occur, and deciding what is equitable. The WHO supports lockdowns, quarantines, vaccine mandates and passports, and redistribution of vaccines throughout the world. A lot of money would exchange hands from allegedly rich nations like the US, now saddled with a 31.4T debt and more than one trillion deficits each year. The WHO even gets to censor disagreeable opinions as “misinformation.”

“The World Health Organization is one of the most corrupt, incompetent and, after COVID-19, the most thoroughly discredited institutions on the global stage,” Eric Burlison (R-Mo.) stated. “And yet, one of Joe Biden’s first things that he did was to bring the United States back into this corrupt organization.”

Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch addressed the lockdowns and mandates last week on the Title 42 case.

Since March 2020, we may have experienced the greatest intrusions on civil liberties in the peacetime history of this country. Executive officials across the country issued emergency decrees on a breathtaking scale. Governors and local leaders imposed lockdown orders forcing people to remain in their homes.

They shuttered businesses and schools public and private. They closed churches even as they allowed casinos and other favored businesses to carry on. They threatened violators not just with civil penalties but with criminal sanctions too.

They surveilled church parking lots, recorded license plates, and issued notices warning that attendance at even outdoor services satisfying all state social-distancing and hygiene requirements could amount to criminal conduct. They divided cities and neighborhoods into color-coded zones, forced individuals to fight for their freedoms in court on emergency timetables, and then changed their color-coded schemes when defeat in court seemed imminent.

The Feds even took part:

Federal executive officials entered the act too. Not just with emergency immigration decrees. They deployed a public-health agency to regulate landlord-tenant relations nationwide.They used a workplace-safety agency to issue a vaccination mandate for most working Americans.

They threatened to fire noncompliant employees, and warned that service members who refused to vaccinate might face dishonorable discharge and confinement. Along the way, it seems federal officials may have pressured social-media companies to suppress information about pandemic policies with which they disagreed.

Courts, states, Congress all failed to protect us:

While executive officials issued new emergency decrees at a furious pace, state legislatures and Congress—the bodies normally responsible for adopting our laws—too often fell silent. Courts bound to protect our liberties addressed a few—but hardly all—of the intrusions upon them. In some cases, like this one, courts even allowed themselves to be used to perpetuate emergency public-health decrees for collateral purposes, itself a form of emergency-lawmaking-by-litigation.

Doubtless, many lessons can be learned from this chapter in our history, and hopefully serious efforts will be made to study it. One lesson might be this: Fear and the desire for safety are powerful forces. They can lead to a clamor for action—almost any action—as long as someone does something to address a perceived threat.

A leader or an expert who claims he can fix everything, if only we do exactly as he says, can prove an irresistible force. We do not need to confront a bayonet, we need only a nudge, before we willingly abandon the nicety of requiring laws to be adopted by our legislative representatives and accept rule by decree. Along the way, we will accede to the loss of many cherished civil liberties—the right to worship freely, to debate public policy without censorship, to gather with friends and family, or simply to leave our homes.

Cheering those who rob us of freedom:

We may even cheer on those who ask us to disregard our normal lawmaking processes and forfeit our personal freedoms. Of course, this is no new story. Even the ancients warned that democracies can degenerate toward autocracy in the face of fear.

But maybe we have learned another lesson too. The concentration of power in the hands of so few may be efficient and sometimes popular. But it does not tend toward sound government. However wise one person or his advisors may be, that is no substitute for the wisdom of the whole of the American people that can be tapped in the legislative process.

…

Once employed, they outlast any need:

In the 1970s, Congress studied the use of emergency decrees. It observed that they can allow executive authorities to tap into extraordinary powers. Congress also observed that emergency decrees have a habit of long outliving the crises that generate them; some federal emergency proclamations, Congress noted, had remained in effect for years or decades after the emergency in question had passed.

Now, Joe Biden wants to give all that authority to a Chinese Communist Party organization like the WHO.

In 2003, Samantha Power wrote that “giving up a pinch of sovereignty” to organizations such as the UN [the dictators’ club] is good for the United States and our security.

There is no higher responsibility of the US government than to guard our sovereignty, yet they continually want to relinquish it. Look at our open borders as one example. The WHO is another.

