Biden sympathizes with radicals destroying confederate statues since we’re systemically racist

Biden was live with the press on Tuesday. He sounds more cogent than usual. Since he’s not campaigning, he’s had a lot of rest. Some believe he had the questions beforehand since he was told which reporters to call on.

He was asked about the removal and desecration of statues and monuments.

Biden said he can divide the statue issue into three groups. First, Confederate statues which should all be in museums. Two, institutions can jettison names if they want. Three, there is a distinction to be made for remembrances, reminders of history and they should be preserved. They’re not honoring the individual, they’re just remembrances, he claimed. Of course, that is not accurate. They are honoring some achievement or other.

Later on in the interview, one of the last questions he was asked was if tearing statues down is appropriate. Biden said it’s better to do it the right way, but he understands why they are ripping them down and desecrating them. Then Biden said we have systemic racism in this country and, as he race-baited, he accused President Trump of race-baiting. He told officials to take all the confederate statues down, claiming it’s fundamentally different than taking down the Jefferson Memorial.

He’s sympathizing with communist revolutionaries because that is who are tearing down statues.

Joe Biden was asked if he has begun to prepare for debates against Trump. He says he can “hardly wait”. We can’t wait either.

The last question was if he was tested for cognitive ability and he said he’s been tested and tested and will compare his cognitive ability to President Trump’s.

RANDOM THOUGHTS

He was told what reporters to call on and it seems like he knew the questions in advance:

Joe Biden admits he was told on what reporters to call on. pic.twitter.com/JZMuzDKGHA — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) June 30, 2020

Almost all softballs:

After not holding a press conference for 89 days, the softball questions from an approved list of reporters return for Joe Biden. For example: “What keeps you up at night?” pic.twitter.com/HMpLEpggD1 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 30, 2020

He claims he won’t hold rallies over the virus, but he can’t even fill a gym:

WOW!… Joe Biden: “I’m Going to Follow the Doc’s Orders, I Will Not Hold Any Rallies” (VIDEO) ….He Can’t fill a Gym!….. https://t.co/K0mVyBIcVH via @gatewaypundit — Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) June 30, 2020

He knocked on wood:

Joe Biden knocks on his head after saying “knock on wood.” Merriam Webster’s definition of woodenhead see BLOCKHEAD. LOL. pic.twitter.com/ur0BqMljKr — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 30, 2020

Biden keeps talking about things we should do about the virus that Trump already did. He obsessed on the mask issue, another manufactured crisis — Trump isn’t wearing his mask:

Joe Biden wants to talk about testing. Get real. Under @realDonaldTrump, 33,601,847 tests have been conducted. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 30, 2020

Joe Biden while not wearing a mask, just said that Americans who don’t wear a mask are “rejecting science.” pic.twitter.com/VgFUZI32yE — Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) June 30, 2020

Watch the full press conference: